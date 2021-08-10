CLNV - Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Subsidiary Joins Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce; Clean-Seas Integrates into Local Business Community Advocating Company's Waste Plastic-to-Energy Solution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CLNV - Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Subsidiary Joins Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce; Clean-Seas Integrates into Local Business Community Advocating Company's Waste Plastic-to-Energy Solution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK: CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has joined the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce as it pursues its previously announced proposal to finance and build a commercial-scale waste plastic-to-energy pyrolysis plant.

Recognizing the value of Cape Cod's water-based economy (tourism, commercial and recreational fishing, aquaculture and recreation), the Chamber founded the Blue Economy Project, with a specific focus on the challenges and opportunities presented by the region's special relationship with the ocean and with its limited fresh water supply. Through its Sustainable Economic Development Pillar (SEDP committee), the Chamber supports a balanced, stable and reliable energy portfolio for the Commonwealth that is cost-competitive, environmentally responsible and supports the resiliency of coastal regions.

Massachusetts generates more than 600,000 tons of plastic/year, according to its Department of Environmental Protection, and it is estimated that the Cape alone generates more than 40,000 tons of waste plastic/year, excluding deposit bottles and plastics that enjoy a strong if incomplete recycling market. Clean-Seas estimates that amount of plastic could be converted to over 5 million gallons of ultra-low-sulfur diesel, with a value of over $10 million annually, thereby off-setting 440,000 barrels of crude oil exploration, transportation and production.

Commenting on Clean-Seas' Chamber membership, John Yonce, Clean-Seas Director of Business Development, said, "As a Cape Cod native, I'm deeply gratified to have recently joined the SEDP to support its work - which is entirely complementary to that of Clean-Seas' mission of preventing and removing waste-plastic streams from the environment. Our membership serves as a platform to honor our pledge of transparency and collaboration with our host communities."

The Cape, and much of the region, has recently begun paying a tipping fee of nearly $100 per ton to transport its municipal solid waste, particularly waste plastic, elsewhere. Cape Cod has requested proposals to solve its waste plastic problem and converting it into green energy and revenue is a major added value.

Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Cape's pristine environment is spectacular, and we are as passionate about the transformative ecological benefit we bring as well as the win-win business model we offer. Cape Cod is spending millions of dollars to take out the trash vs. collecting millions of dollars as the latest pyrolysis technology now enables. We applaud the environmentally conscious Cape's public officials for pursuing a lasting, economical solution."

About Clean Vision Corporation
Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. To view CEO Dan Bates' July 21 investor presentation delivered at the Emerging Growth Conference, click on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iywz3YnCRdg.

For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com or on social media @CleanVisionCorp.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.
Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements.

Clean-Seas expects to develop socially impactful programs, improving quality of life, and conforming to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Clean-Seas is driven by the 3P's, People, Planet and Profit. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact
Clean Vision Corporation
Dan Bates, CEO
[email protected]

Investors:
Frank Benedetto 619-915-9422
Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

favicon.png?sn=LN70780&sd=2021-08-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clnv---clean-visions-clean-seas-subsidiary-joins-cape-cod-chamber-of-commerce-clean-seas-integrates-into-local-business-community-advocating-companys-waste-plastic-to-energy-solution-301352399.html

SOURCE Clean Vision Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN70780&Transmission_Id=202108101202PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN70780&DateId=20210810
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment