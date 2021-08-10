Logo
Adslot Appoints Tom Triscari As US-Based Non-Executive Director

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 10, 2021

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adslot Ltd (

ASX:ADS, Financial), a leading global innovator of digital media trading and workflow technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tom Triscari to its board of directors as a US-based, non-executive director.

Mr. Triscari, based in New York, is currently the founder of Lemonade Projects, which studies and develops a range of content around programmatic advertising through a microscope of economics, game theory, and principles of radical transparency. Mr. Triscari has previously acted as Managing Partner of Labmatik, CEO and Board Advisor to Yieldr, held senior positions at top adtech companies, and regularly advices startups in the space.

Adslot Chairman, Mr. Andrew Barlow said, "Tom is one of the industry's most highly regarded thought leaders in programmatic advertising, regularly poking holes in conventional thinking. He is also a veracious research analyst, applying a sharp economic lens to ascertain underlying business value, risks, and growth potential. We are very excited for Tom to join the Adslot Board as a Non-Executive Director."

Mr. Triscari has extensive digital media and programmatic domain experience to help translate Adslot's technical success and publisher base into accelerated business growth. Having acted as a senior executive for leading adtech organizations throughout the US and Europe, and as a programmatic strategy consultant for the largest global brands, Mr. Triscari fills a domain and geographic gap to compliment the current board and management team.

Mr. Triscari said, "Having known the Adslot team for several years and implemented its technology with large brand clients, I know first-hand that its platform is world-class. I think the recent MSA signings with the industry's largest media buying agencies signifies a milestone shift in tandem with broader digital ad trends. I look forward to working with the Board and the Executive Team to ensure Adslot's technical success continues to translate into better, faster, and cheaper outcomes for clients and financial success for the company and its shareholders."

About Adslot
Adslot Media, a solution by Adslot (ASX: ADS), is a leading Programmatic Guaranteed technology that scales publisher-direct media buying. Through its purpose-built platform, Adslot Media alleviates legacy inefficiencies by automating the buying and selling of premium, guaranteed media for improved control, efficiency, and transparency. With its proprietary Audience First feature, advertisers can plan, forecast, and buy premium products and inventory with their 1st party data, across premium publishers. Adslot is a global organization with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and is headquartered in Australia. For more information, visit adslot.com

favicon.png?sn=NY70661&sd=2021-08-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adslot-appoints-tom-triscari-as-us-based-non-executive-director-301352348.html

SOURCE ADSLOT

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY70661&Transmission_Id=202108101205PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY70661&DateId=20210810
