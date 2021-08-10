(SDC) SmileDirectClub Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC).

On August 10, 2021, SmileDirectClub announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Total revenue was $174 million versus the guidance the Company provided on May 10, 2021, of $195 million to $200 million. Following this news, SmileDirectClub stock was down over 23% in early morning trading on August 10, 2021. Additionally, J.P. Morgan slashed its price target to $6 a share from $10 while reducing its rating to underweight from neutral.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a SmileDirectClub shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

