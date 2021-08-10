Chubb Charitable Foundation Expands Support for the Harlem Educational Activities Fund (HEAF)

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb and its charitable foundation announced today an expansion of its support for the Harlem Educational Activities Fund (HEAF), a nonprofit academic enrichment, personal development, college access and career preparation program for middle and high school students from underserved communities across New York City. The new three-year, $375,000 grant expands the Chubb Charitable Foundation's support for HEAF's youth development educational programming, with a strong focus on its Industry Immersion Program.

The Industry Immersion Program provides high school students with insights, knowledge and skills pertaining to a specific career field. Through a series of virtual meetings over five weeks, Chubb employees from areas such as underwriting, legal, IT and talent management shared their experiences working in the insurance industry with highly motivated and ambitious junior and senior high school students interested in careers in insurance or business.

HEAF's youth development approach includes rigorous year-round academic enrichment, social and cultural exposure and constant individual attention for young people with diverse backgrounds beginning in middle school and continuing through college and beyond.

In addition to the grant announced today, the Chubb Charitable Foundation previously provided $100,000 in grants in support of HEAF's High Expectations program, which prepares middle-school students for admission to selective high schools in New York City.

"Our expanded commitment to HEAF builds upon our philosophy of community involvement and helps advance Chubb's initiative to address equitable access to education," said Lori Dunstan, Executive Director of the Chubb Charitable Foundation. "The Industry Immersion Program levels the playing field for students with big dreams by providing exposure to industries, careers and people they may not otherwise have access to. Chubb employees have volunteered with HEAF educational programs since 2018, and our group of volunteers continues to grow based on the overwhelmingly meaningful experiences and lasting impressions for both the mentors and the mentees."

"Career exposure and exploration is a critical element of HEAF's program to help our students broaden their view on the possibilities for the future and prepare for success in college and beyond," said Ruth Rathblott, HEAF President and CEO. "Chubb has been a tremendous partner for both our middle school and high school programming, helping to not only provide financial support but also incredibly valuable insights from their highly engaged employee volunteers to inspire hundreds of our students."

The HEAF grant represents one of the Chubb Charitable Foundation's multi-year partnerships with a core group of non-profit organizations aligned with Chubb's philanthropic mission. Education is one of the Foundation's three core global philanthropic pillars, which also includes poverty and health as well as the environment.

About the Chubb Charitable Foundation

The Chubb Charitable Foundation supports U.S.-based non-profit organizations through grant-making and projects aligned with defined focus areas including education, the environment, and poverty and health. The Foundation believes that meaningful contributions that support our communities globally provide lasting benefits to society, to Chubb and to Chubb employees. Through philanthropy, global partnerships and company sponsored volunteer activities focused on giving the gift of time and donations, the Chubb Charitable Foundation supports clearly defined projects that solve problems with measurable and sustainable outcomes, helping people in the countries where we live and work build productive and healthy lives. The Foundation's commitment to higher education is realized through a series of scholarship programs that benefit students with financial need, including people of color.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

