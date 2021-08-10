Logo
Duke Energy builds pipeline of workers for Indiana businesses with $280,000 in workforce training grants

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

- 11 workforce development programs receive Duke Energy Foundation grants.

- Duke Energy Foundation has awarded $6.3 million in workforce grants in past 5 years throughout states served by company.

PR Newswire

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Aug. 10, 2021

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded approximately $280,000 in grants to 11 workforce development and education programs in Indiana to help create a pipeline of workers prepared for employment.

Duke_Energy_New_Logo.jpg

"I hear consistently from Indiana businesses that well-trained workers are one of their greatest needs," said Duke Energy Indiana president Stan Pinegar. "Many of the jobs don't require a college degree but instead need skilled workers with specialized training. These grants support that demand. Developing a skilled workforce is key to attracting and retaining business in Indiana, and it's a high priority of Duke Energy."

Dimension Mill in Bloomington, Ind., received one of the grants to support its 10-week, free program for the under- or unemployed who are interested in starting a new career in the tech sector. Called "The Mill Code School," Dimension focuses on local, smaller technology businesses with urgent talent needs. Besides software development training, it offers career readiness, a dedicated career coach and mock interviews with local and national employers as well as diversity and inclusion training.

"Small tech companies have urgent talent needs," said Melissa Ward, head of Initiatives and Partnerships at The Mill. "With the help of grants such as this, we partner with Ivy Tech Community College and can provide not only training for those interested in starting a new career in technology, but we help with connections and the job search. Code/IT Academy is a matchmaker of sorts, training new employees and connecting them with growing tech companies in our area."

2021 grant recipients, awards

Bona Vista Programs Inc., Howard County, $10,000
Specialized training will help prepare caregivers for the developmentally disabled.

Columbus Area Chamber Foundation, Bartholomew County, $15,000
Supporting entrepreneurship and creation of innovation-driven businesses.

Dimension Mill Inc., Monroe County, $34,500
Training program for under/unemployed who are interested in starting a new career in the technology sector.

Goodwill Education Initiatives, Marion County, $40,000
Helping adults earn a high school diploma and post-secondary credits.

Hamilton Heights School Corporation, Hamilton County, $20,000
Career and technical education programs.

Huntington University, Huntington County, $10,000
Agriculture workforce development.

Indiana Veteran Initiative, Marion County, $50,000
Support for ambassadors on military bases to help transition veterans to Indiana companies.

Noblesville Schools Education Foundation, Hamilton County, $10,000
SoftSkills integration within Noblesville Schools' internship program.

Region 10 Workforce Board, Floyd County, $50,000
Training for skills needed by local manufacturing industry.

Vigo County School Corporation, Vigo County, $30,000
Countywide College and Career Pathways program for high school juniors and seniors.

Westfield Education Foundation, Hamilton County, $10,000
Support for certification cost for students and teachers in its trades program.

Duke Energy Foundation
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Media contact: Angeline Protogere
Cell: 317.431.1910
Media line: 800.559.3853

favicon.png?sn=CL71003&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-builds-pipeline-of-workers-for-indiana-businesses-with-280-000-in-workforce-training-grants-301352473.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

