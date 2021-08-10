Blackline Safety to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of hardware-enabled software as a service (HeSaaS) technology, today announced that Cody+Slater%2C+Blackline%26rsquo%3Bs+CEO+and+Chair, will present virtually at Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference this Thursday, August 12 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Mr. Slater will present a company overview and the latest updates from the Blackline Safety team. More information about the conference, which takes place August 10-12, 2021, can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.canaccordgenuity.com%2Fcapital-markets%2Fabout-us%2Fevents%2F.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 155 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005907/en/