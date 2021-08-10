Scripps appoints Adam Chase VP and GM of WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has appointedAdam Chase to the role of vice president and general manager for WTKR, Scripps' CBS affiliate in Norfolk, Virginia, effective Monday, Sept. 6.

Chase has served as vice president and general manager of KXXV, Scripps' ABC affiliate in Waco, Texas, and KRHD, Scripps' independent station in Bryan, Texas, since January 2019. Chase also served as vice president and general manager at KERO, Scripps' ABC affiliate in Bakersfield, California, for two years from 2016-2018.

"Adam has a record of building stations' culture and operations to become leaders in the market," said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "His deep experience in broadcasting will help drive WTKR's continued success."

During his tenure, KXXV climbed to first place in key Nielsen program ratings, and KRHD added 22.5 hours of local news.

"I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish in Central Texas, and I know that our teams will continue to inspire and inform the viewers we serve," said Chase. "I look forward to continuing my Scripps journey in Norfolk, and I am thankful to be given the opportunity to lead the great team at WTKR News 3."

Chase attended Northeastern State University and has a bachelor's degree in business administration. He also is a graduate of the 2020 class of Broadcast Leadership Training led by the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation.

