Moore Kuehn Encourages BTNB, DGNS, NWHM, and ACBI Investors to Contact Law Firm

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Moore_Kuehn_Logo.jpg

  • Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BTNB)

Bridgetown 2 has agreed to merge with PropertyGuru. Under the proposed transction, Bridgetown 2 shareholders will only own 16.8% of the combined company.

  • Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ: DGNS)

Dragoneer II has agreed to merge with Cvent. Under the proposed transaction, Dragoneer II shareholders will only own 5% of the combined company.

  • The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM)

New Home has agreed to merge with Apollo. Under the proposed transction, New Home shareholders will receive $9.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether New Home's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

  • Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI)

Atlantic Capital has agreed to merge with SouthState. Under the proposed transaction, Atlantic Capital shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
(212) 709-8245

favicon.png?sn=NY70786&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-btnb-dgns-nwhm-and-acbi-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301352382.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY70786&Transmission_Id=202108101453PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY70786&DateId=20210810
