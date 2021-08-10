Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) CEO Anthony M Jabbour Bought $2 million of Shares

CEO of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony M Jabbour (insider trades) bought 109,806 shares of DNB on 08/09/2021 at an average price of $18.21 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $2 million.
For the complete insider trading history of DNB, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment