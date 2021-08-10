Logo
William Blair Commentary: Long View on China

By Ken McAtamney

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Aug 10, 2021

Summary

  • The absolute power of the state to enact and enforce policy and regulation is characteristic of China.
  • China’s economic achievements have caused growing tensions between the country’s socialist political and ideological goals and growing capitalist (profit-led) economy.
  • Chinese leadership is also concerned about the threat that has arisen from the amount of power accumulated by some platform companies.
Article's Main Image

The rise of China’s digital champions has been an engine of innovation and growth and a compelling investment opportunity over the past years.

As the market focuses on Beijing’s latest commentary and regulatory announcements, with the sentiment swings that naturally come along with the sudden shock, we believe it is important to step back and analyze the series of recent events with a broader perspective.

Our assessment of the current situation in Chinese equities is framed by asking two simple questions: What has not changed, and what may, in fact, be changing? Ignoring the former or miscalculating the latter could result in either abundant risks or significant opportunity costs for investors.

What Has Not Changed

China’s transformation and search for growth has been constant over the past four decades. So too has been its socialist ideological system and autocratic regime. But the shift to a capitalist-oriented economy has underpinned China’s successful economic growth over recent years, making it the second-largest world economy with significant global influence.

Beijing has not abandoned its growth objectives and has clearly stated its aim to double the size of its economy by 2035. In addition, Beijing is committed to the continued development of its capital markets in alignment with its growth ambitions and current stage of development.

Over the past several decades, the world has witnessed the transformation of China from a smokestack economy to a labtech economy. The country has become an economic superpower with some of the most innovative and fastest-growing industries and companies in the world.

This development has not been accidental; it has been fueled by the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) long-term plan to generate enough growth to transform the Chinese economy, thereby lifting 770 million people out of poverty and expanding the country’s influence around the world.

The nature of the autocratic regime and state-planned economy has facilitated the execution of the CCP’s objectives through policies and regulations directing resources into innovative sectors and facilitating the emergence of new industries and global champions. It appears to have worked.

The absolute power of the state to enact and enforce policy and regulation is characteristic of China. It has been a constant part of the country’s history and development. The current regulatory crackdown on industries that have benefited from policy support (or at least the government’s laissez-faire approach), while seemingly unexpected, is, when analyzed closely, consistent with the government’s priorities and past attitudes and actions toward other industries.

The growth and innovation of digital platforms in China has, in our opinion, been one of the most significant developments of the past several decades, and a key contributor to China’s transformation from a global manufacturing center into a leading economy thriving with innovation. The number of patents, research papers, and university graduates coming from China is testimony of this innovation. Innovative Chinese companies with strong focus on research and development (R&D) are competing on the world stage and driving economic growth. China’s continued focus on innovation as a driver of high-quality growth has clearly not changed.

What Has Changed or May Be Changing

The importance of China as the second-largest economic power, with a markedly different ideological, political, and cultural model than Western countries, has significant consequences for its competitive and geopolitical dynamics on the world stage as well as for its internal priorities.

Chinese leadership’s reprioritization of its objectives to rebalance growth versus social issues is one example. Given China’s current stage of development, its focus is on prosperity and more balanced growth as opposed to its prior target of fast growth. A more vigorous enforcement of regulation than we saw previously points to more decisive policy actions and an enhanced ability to execute on policy than we have seen in the past.

Under the surface, China’s economic achievements have seemingly caused growing tensions between the country’s socialist political and ideological goals and growing capitalist (profit-led) economy.

Increased inequality, changes in demographics, and the emergence of new sectors and dominant private corporations have become a significant part of the economy, posing new and critical challenges to the Chinese authorities.

These tensions are inherent in the dual system that is in place. The shift in emphasis from capitalistic-driven economic growth to a focus on social values, and the subsequent adjustment in policies and regulations, is a natural result of the government’s attempt to keep the pendulum in balance and reset priorities as China continues to evolve and mature.

According to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, the digital economy accounted for 36% of China’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019 and is growing three times as fast as the physical economy. These industries have reaped the benefits of an extremely supportive regulatory backdrop, favorable taxation, and access to foreign capital.

Continue reading here.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
