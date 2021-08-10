Zimtu Capital Announces Contract with Arctic Star Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. ( TSXV:ZC, Financial)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Arctic Star Exploration Corp. to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program. Zimtu shall receive $12,500 per month for a period of 12 months, with the entire 12 months payable at the beginning of the contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program, which has been revised to enhance its digital communications and marketing opportunities, provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. is predominantly a diamond explorer, recently discovering 5 new kimberlites in the prolific Lac De Gras kimberlite field that supports 2 multi-billion-dollar kimberlite mining complexes. The company also has a 958Ha Exploration permit containing several diamond bearing kimberlites on its Timantti project, Kuusamo Finland. Arctic Star has optioned its Stein diamond project in Nunavut to GGL diamonds who plan work once Covid restrictions lift. The company continues to look for appropriate diamond opportunities elsewhere. For more information, please visit https://www.arcticstar.ca.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

