aTyr Pharma Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update

Data from Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of ATYR1923 in pulmonary sarcoidosis expected in mid-September 2021.



Company to host conference call and webcast today, August 10th, at 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. ( LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced second quarter 2021 results and provided a corporate update.

“We recently completed the last subject visit in our Phase 1b/2a proof-of-concept study of our lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, in pulmonary sarcoidosis, our initial interstitial lung disease (ILD) indication. We expect to report results from this important study in mid-September 2021,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “This is a significant milestone for aTyr and the sarcoidosis community, and the upcoming readout represents a key inflection point for our ATYR1923 clinical program and tRNA synthetase biology platform.”

“The clinical proof-of-mechanism for ATYR1923 established in our Phase 2 study in COVID-19 patients and the favorable clinical safety profile demonstrated to date, along with the pre-clinical efficacy observed in multiple translational ILD models, support the potential for ATYR1923 as a new therapeutic approach for patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis and possibly other forms of ILD. We believe ATYR1923 could potentially offer an alternative to current treatments such as steroids with improved efficacy and fewer side effects.”

Second Quarter 2021 and Subsequent Period Highlights

Completed the last patient visit in a Phase 1b/2a multiple-ascending dose, placebo-controlled study of ATYR1923 in 37 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. Data from this study is expected in mid-September 2021.

Hosted a key opinion leader event featuring Daniel Culver, D.O., Chair of Pulmonary Medicine and Director of Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Disease at the Cleveland Clinic, who discussed limitations with the current standard of care and unmet medical need for treating patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, including the toxicity burden of chronic steroid use and the need for better steroid sparing agents.

Kyorin Pharmaceutical, Co., Ltd., aTyr’s partner in the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for ILD in Japan, completed a Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK) and immunogenicity of ATYR1923 (known as KRP-R120 in Japan) in 32 healthy Japanese volunteers. ATYR1923 was observed to be generally safe and well-tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events and PK findings were consistent with previous studies of ATYR1923.

Announced that two abstracts for ATYR1923 were accepted for presentation at the 2021 European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress to be held virtually September 5 – 8. The abstracts present research demonstrating the ability of a splice variant of histidyl-tRNA synthetase, the active portion of ATYR1923, to disrupt sarcoid granuloma formation in vitro and findings that ATYR1923 treatment reduces biomarkers in COVID-19 pneumonia patients.

Expanded its research collaboration with The Ohio State University (OSU) to deepen the understanding of the immune mechanisms of sarcoid granuloma formation and identify potential biomarkers of efficacy for ATYR1923 for pulmonary sarcoidosis. Dr. Elliott Crouser, Professor of Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at OSU, will serve as principal investigator. The collaboration builds upon the successful pilot proof-of-concept study conducted with Dr. Crouser, including findings that were accepted for presentation at ERS.

Received a patent grant from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office covering methods for the use of histidyl-tRNA synthetase Fc fusion proteins for reducing inflammatory response in the lung. The patent, U.S. Patent No. 11,072,787 entitled, “Histidyl-tRNA synthetase-FC conjugates,” covers the use of the company’s lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, for reducing inflammatory response in the lung.

Strengthened its board of directors with the appointment of Sara Zaknoen, M.D., a highly accomplished drug development and clinical research executive. Dr. Zaknoen is a hematologist/oncologist who has previously held Chief Medical Officer positions at several biotech companies.

Presented preclinical research in a poster at the Keystone Symposia Cancer Stem Cells: Advances in Biology and Clinical Translation highlighting mechanistic insights into the tumor inhibitory effects of ATYR2810, the company’s lead anti-Neuropilin-2 (NRP2)/VEGF antibody and IND candidate. ATYR2810 selectively blocks the NRP2/VEGFR signaling axis and was shown to sensitize triple-negative breast cancer models to chemotherapy and downregulate several key epithelial-mesenchymal transition regulatory genes.

Presented preclinical research in a poster at the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe Virtual conference demonstrating the selective blocking ability of aNRP2-14 to Semaphorin 3F/NRP2 signaling.



Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Cash & Investment Position: Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2021 were $44.1 million.

Research and Development expenses were $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, which consisted primarily of ATYR1923 and ATYR2810 program costs.

General and administrative expenses were $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Commons shares outstanding were 16,919,872 as of August 9, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

About ATYR1923

aTyr is developing ATYR1923 as a potential therapeutic for patients with inflammatory lung disease. ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprised of the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused to the FC region of a human antibody, is a selective modulator of Neuropilin-2 that downregulates the innate and adaptive immune response in inflammatory disease states. aTyr has completed enrollment in a proof-of-concept Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating ATYR1923 in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. This Phase 1b/2a study is a multi-ascending dose, placebo-controlled, first-in-patient study of ATYR1923 that has been designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, steroid sparing effect, immunogenicity and pharmacokinetics profile of multiple doses of ATYR1923. Proof-of-mechanism for ATYR1923 was established in a Phase 2 clinical trial in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications, which demonstrated that ATYR1923 reduced inflammatory cytokine levels in patients consistent with preclinical models, including cytokines that are implicated in sarcoidosis and other forms of interstitial lung disease.



About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the Neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

ATYR PHARMA INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) Revenues: License and collaboration agreement revenues $ — $ 189 $ — $ 8,254 Total revenues — 189 — 8,254 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,655 4,361 12,171 7,977 General and administrative 2,790 2,146 5,476 4,736 Total operating expenses 10,445 6,507 17,647 12,713 Loss from operations (10,445 ) (6,318 ) (17,647 ) (4,459 ) Total other income (expense), net 53 (129 ) 100 (236 ) Consolidated net loss $ (10,392 ) $ (6,447 ) $ (17,547 ) $ (4,695 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Pangu BioPharma Limited 1 1 5 2 Net loss attributable to aTyr Pharma, Inc. $ (10,391 ) $ (6,446 ) $ (17,542 ) $ (4,693 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.64 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (0.58 ) Shares used in computing basic net loss per share, basic and diluted 16,128,473 9,357,432 15,121,721 8,119,612





ATYR PHARMA INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments, short-term $ 44,061 $ 31,689 Other receivables 90 2,039 Property and equipment, net 751 899 Right-of-use assets 1,685 2,083 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,408 2,016 Total assets $ 48,995 $ 38,726 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 6,365 $ 5,003 Current portion of operating lease liability 919 861 Long-term operating lease liability, net of current portion 906 1,378 Total stockholders’ equity 40,805 31,484 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 48,995 $ 38,726



