Voyager Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, panel discussion, August 11, 2021, 8:35 AM ET.

Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference, fireside chat, August 12, 2021, 10:30-10:55 AM ET.

The sessions may be accessed from the Investors & Media section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics ( VYGR) is leading the next generation of AAV gene therapy to unlock the potential of the technology to treat devastating diseases. Proprietary capsids born from the Company’s TRACER™ screening platform are powering a rich early-stage pipeline of new and second-generation programs and may elevate the field to overcome the limitations of conventional gene therapy vectors across neurological disorders and other therapeutic areas.

