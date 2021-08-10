Nasdaq Announces End-Of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 30, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of July 30, 2021, short interest in 2,770 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totalled 8,508,823,975 shares compared with 8,537,253,537 shares in 2,732 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of July 15, 2021. The end-of-month July short interest represents 3.45 days compared with 2.95 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,002 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totalled 2,398,658,213 shares at the end of the settlement date of July 30, 2021 compared with 2,385,031,693 shares in 2,003 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.38 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.25.

In summary, short interest in all 4,772 Nasdaq® securities totalled 10,907,482,188 shares at the July 30, 2021 settlement date, compared with 4,735 issues and 10,922,285,230 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.59 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.27 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

