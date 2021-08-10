Augmedix Announces Partnership with Medical Advantage

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Augmedix Announces Partnership with Medical Advantage

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Collaboration will Bring Augmedix’s Solution to Physicians Nationwide – Alleviating Burnout, Increasing Efficiency, and Improving Patient Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, a leading tech-enabled service that converts real-time clinician-patient conversations into precise medical documentation, and Medical Advantage, a leading provider of consulting services to improve medical practices’ clinical and financial performance – announced today a partnership to scale the use of Augmedix’s virtual documentation solution to physician groups across the nation.

The Augmedix technology platform enables physicians to attentively care for their patients while the visit is simultaneously documented in real-time. This improves productivity for physicians by shifting the emphasis away from complex documentation and allowing them to focus on what matters most: patient care. Augmedix is compatible with most existing EHR systems and industry workflows, allowing natural conversations between patient and provider to be easily transmitted into records. The tech service represents a natural addition to Medical Advantage’s robust portfolio of services offered to physicians throughout its extensive support network.

“We’re excited to work alongside Medical Advantage to offer a solution that will work within their existing workflows,” said Ian Shakil, founder of Augmedix. “We have a shared goal of alleviating physician burnout and increasing efficiency. Together, I believe Augmedix and Medical Advantage will substantially impact organizations by offering a solution that not only benefits physicians, but also dramatically improves patient-clinician relationships.”

“Across the majority of our EHR optimization engagements with provider practices, we see the traditional process of updating patient notes as a leading cause of frustration and burnout for the office staff,” said Chad Anguilm, vice president Medical Advantage. “We’re excited to launch the relationship with Augmedix and look forward to incorporating their best-in-class solution as we engage clients.”

About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX) humanizes the clinician-patient experience by enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality patient care. Augmedix converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides real-time administrative support, including referrals, orders, and reminders. The Augmedix service platform is powered by intelligent automation technologies that are overseen by virtual healthcare data specialists, who are highly trained medical scribes operating in HIPAA-secure locations. The service, which supports over 35 specialties, timely delivers accurate and comprehensive medical documentation to several of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S. and to hundreds of independent clinicians, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments and telemedicine practices nationwide. Augmedix can save clinicians 2–3 hours per day, improve clinician productivity by as much as 20%, and increase clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

About Medical Advantage 
Medical Advantage (medicaladvantage.com) is an innovator for maximizing health plan and physician clinical and financial performance in value-based contracting. Medical Advantage’s hands-on, value-based healthcare, electronic health record (EHR), dashboards, and telehealth consulting services provide practices, health plans, and delivery systems of all sizes with customized, actionable solutions to decrease the cost of care and improve quality. Medical Advantage is part of TDC Group (thetdcgroup.com), the nation’s largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $6 billion in assets.

Media Contacts

Augmedix
Kaila Grafeman, Head of Marketing
+1 888.669.4885
[email protected]

Medical Advantage
Allison Solit, Marketing Manager
517.889.5767
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMwNjY0MiM0MzUxNjgwIzIyMDY0NTM=
Augmedix-Inc.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment