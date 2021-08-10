Frontier Communications to Present at the Cowen 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer, and Veronica Bloodworth, Chief Network Officer, are scheduled to present at the Cowen 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 11:40 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts+%26amp%3B+Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.frontier.com.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed Internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005886/en/