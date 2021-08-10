INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (“SmileDirectClub” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 9, 2021, after the market closed, SmileDirectClub announced its second quarter 2021 financial results reporting “total revenue was $174 million,” which fell below the prior guidance expecting between $195 million and $200 million.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.62, or 24%, to close at $5.08 per share on August 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased SmileDirectClub securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

