Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End of Fiscal 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End of Fiscal 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

15% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth and Record Annual Revenue; Growing Customer Demand and New Program Wins

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation ( KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter and the year ended July 3, 2021.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, Keytronic reported total revenue of $132.6 million, up 14% from $116.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020. For the full year of fiscal 2021, total revenue was $518.7 million, the highest annual revenue in the Company’s fifty-two year history, and up 15% from $449.5 million for fiscal year 2020. While demand has remained strong from both new and existing customers, revenue for the fourth quarter and for the full year of fiscal year 2021 was significantly constrained by issues related to the worldwide pandemic, the supply chain, and transportation and logistics.

Despite the adverse impact on revenue and expenses of the pandemic and global supply chain issues, the Company’s margins improved in fiscal year 2021. Operating income increased to $9.5 million during fiscal year 2021, up from $6.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020, or a 40% year-over-year increase. Gross margin was 8.1% and operating margin was 1.8%, up from a gross margin of 7.8% and an operating margin of 1.5%, for fiscal year 2020.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, net income was $0.2 million or $0.02 per share, compared to $1.5 million or $0.14 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2020. Earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 continued to be adversely impacted by supply chain and transportation and logistics issues causing both factory downtime and overtime expenses. Earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were also constrained by legal and other professional service expenses related to the previously disclosed internal investigation of approximately $1.0 million during quarter, and we expect some additional expenses to occur prospectively. Additionally, the Company recorded approximately $0.5 million in non-cash tax expense related to expired stock appreciation rights during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. For the full year of fiscal 2021, net income was $4.3 million or $0.39 per share, compared to $4.8 million or $0.44 per share for fiscal year 2020.

The financial data presented for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 should be considered preliminary and could be subject to change, as the Company’s independent auditor has not completed their audit.

“We’re pleased with the increasing customer demand during fiscal 2021 and our successful launch of major new programs,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are especially grateful for the dedication and resilience of Key Tronic employees during the past fiscal year – a year of record revenue and increased operating margins in spite of significant headwinds including the global pandemic, government shutdowns, unprecedented winter storms, worldwide component shortages, and transportation bottlenecks.”

“While production has been hindered by many unusual challenges, we continued to ramp up our new programs and we’re extremely encouraged by new program wins and our expanding customer base. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, we won new programs involving consumer products, exercise equipment, and residential building products.”

“Moving into fiscal 2022, the COVID-19 crisis, component shortages and logistic delays continue to present multiple business challenges, but we continue to see the favorable trend of contract manufacturing returning to North America. With our recent investments in new capacity, we’re increasingly well-prepared for long term growth.”

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, Keytronic expects to report revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million, and earnings in the range of $0.07 to $0.12 per diluted share. These expected results assume an effective tax rate of 25% in the coming quarter. Despite growing customer demand and backlog, we expect that delays in the supply of key components for the Company’s business will continue to significantly limit production and adversely impact operating efficiencies.

Conference Call

Keytronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) today. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 800-367-2403 or +1-334-777-6978 (Access Code: 6622202). A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 6622202).

About Keytronic

Keytronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Keytronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such words as aims, anticipates, believes, continues, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, or will, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue and earnings during periods of fiscal year 2022, risks of manufacturing supply chain and operational disruptions and relating to the health of employees due to COVID-19 health pandemic, demand for certain products and the effectiveness of some of our programs, effects of recent tax reform and tariff measures and trade tensions, business from new customers and programs, improvement of supply chain delivery and impacts from legal proceedings and operational streamlining. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers, particularly during the COVID-19 health crisis; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; the risk of legal proceedings or governmental investigations relating to the subject of the internal investigation by the Company’s Audit Committee and related or other unrelated matters; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks including those related to COVID-19 response; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.


KEYTRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three Months EndedTwelve Months Ended
July 3, 2021June 27, 2020July 3, 2021June 27, 2020
Net sales$132,629$116,018$518,698$449,480
Cost of sales122,323107,412476,659414,231
Gross profit10,3068,60642,03935,249
Research, development and engineering expenses2,4982,2629,7907,391
Selling, general and administrative expenses6,3745,31722,72321,030
Total operating expenses8,8727,57932,51328,421
Operating income1,4341,0279,5266,828
Interest expense, net1,0645213,6132,509
Income before income taxes3705065,9134,319
Income tax (benefit) provision195(966)1,572(439)
Net income$175$1,472$4,341$4,758
Net income per share — Basic$0.02$0.14$0.40$0.44
Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic10,76210,76010,76010,760
Net income per share — Diluted$0.02$0.14$0.39$0.44
Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted11,16910,83211,04610,816

KEYTRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

July 3, 2021June 27, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$3,473$553
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $275 and $609110,32486,123
Contract assets24,78123,753
Inventories, net137,329115,020
Other23,34517,315
Total current assets299,252242,764
Property, plant and equipment, net35,73531,764
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net15,74517,568
Other assets:
Deferred income tax asset9,81210,178
Other1,4582,587
Total other assets11,27012,765
Total assets$362,002$304,861
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable$92,823$80,204
Accrued compensation and vacation11,47110,428
Current portion of debt, net1,5067,508
Other21,14114,079
Total current liabilities126,941112,219
Long-term liabilities:
Term loans8,5433,258
Revolving loan90,36260,094
Operating lease liabilities10,55512,624
Deferred income tax liability234
Other long-term obligations2,434875
Total long-term liabilities111,89477,085
Total liabilities238,835189,304
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,762 and 10,760 shares, respectively47,18146,946
Retained earnings73,91470,111
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)2,072(1,500)
Total shareholders’ equity123,167115,557
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$362,002$304,861


CONTACTS:Brett LarsenMichael Newman
Chief Financial OfficerInvestor Relations
Key Tronic CorporationStreetConnect
(509) 927-5500(206) 729-3625
ti?nf=ODMwNjY5NyM0MzUxNzE3IzIwMjI2NDE=
Keytronic-Corporation.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment