Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End of Fiscal 2021

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation ( KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter and the year ended July 3, 2021.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, Keytronic reported total revenue of $132.6 million, up 14% from $116.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020. For the full year of fiscal 2021, total revenue was $518.7 million, the highest annual revenue in the Company’s fifty-two year history, and up 15% from $449.5 million for fiscal year 2020. While demand has remained strong from both new and existing customers, revenue for the fourth quarter and for the full year of fiscal year 2021 was significantly constrained by issues related to the worldwide pandemic, the supply chain, and transportation and logistics.

Despite the adverse impact on revenue and expenses of the pandemic and global supply chain issues, the Company’s margins improved in fiscal year 2021. Operating income increased to $9.5 million during fiscal year 2021, up from $6.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020, or a 40% year-over-year increase. Gross margin was 8.1% and operating margin was 1.8%, up from a gross margin of 7.8% and an operating margin of 1.5%, for fiscal year 2020.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, net income was $0.2 million or $0.02 per share, compared to $1.5 million or $0.14 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2020. Earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 continued to be adversely impacted by supply chain and transportation and logistics issues causing both factory downtime and overtime expenses. Earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were also constrained by legal and other professional service expenses related to the previously disclosed internal investigation of approximately $1.0 million during quarter, and we expect some additional expenses to occur prospectively. Additionally, the Company recorded approximately $0.5 million in non-cash tax expense related to expired stock appreciation rights during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. For the full year of fiscal 2021, net income was $4.3 million or $0.39 per share, compared to $4.8 million or $0.44 per share for fiscal year 2020.

The financial data presented for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 should be considered preliminary and could be subject to change, as the Company’s independent auditor has not completed their audit.

“We’re pleased with the increasing customer demand during fiscal 2021 and our successful launch of major new programs,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are especially grateful for the dedication and resilience of Key Tronic employees during the past fiscal year – a year of record revenue and increased operating margins in spite of significant headwinds including the global pandemic, government shutdowns, unprecedented winter storms, worldwide component shortages, and transportation bottlenecks.”

“While production has been hindered by many unusual challenges, we continued to ramp up our new programs and we’re extremely encouraged by new program wins and our expanding customer base. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, we won new programs involving consumer products, exercise equipment, and residential building products.”

“Moving into fiscal 2022, the COVID-19 crisis, component shortages and logistic delays continue to present multiple business challenges, but we continue to see the favorable trend of contract manufacturing returning to North America. With our recent investments in new capacity, we’re increasingly well-prepared for long term growth.”

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, Keytronic expects to report revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million, and earnings in the range of $0.07 to $0.12 per diluted share. These expected results assume an effective tax rate of 25% in the coming quarter. Despite growing customer demand and backlog, we expect that delays in the supply of key components for the Company’s business will continue to significantly limit production and adversely impact operating efficiencies.

Conference Call

KEYTRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Net sales $ 132,629 $ 116,018 $ 518,698 $ 449,480 Cost of sales 122,323 107,412 476,659 414,231 Gross profit 10,306 8,606 42,039 35,249 Research, development and engineering expenses 2,498 2,262 9,790 7,391 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,374 5,317 22,723 21,030 Total operating expenses 8,872 7,579 32,513 28,421 Operating income 1,434 1,027 9,526 6,828 Interest expense, net 1,064 521 3,613 2,509 Income before income taxes 370 506 5,913 4,319 Income tax (benefit) provision 195 (966 ) 1,572 (439 ) Net income $ 175 $ 1,472 $ 4,341 $ 4,758 Net income per share — Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.14 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic 10,762 10,760 10,760 10,760 Net income per share — Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.14 $ 0.39 $ 0.44 Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted 11,169 10,832 11,046 10,816

KEYTRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,473 $ 553 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $275 and $609 110,324 86,123 Contract assets 24,781 23,753 Inventories, net 137,329 115,020 Other 23,345 17,315 Total current assets 299,252 242,764 Property, plant and equipment, net 35,735 31,764 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 15,745 17,568 Other assets: Deferred income tax asset 9,812 10,178 Other 1,458 2,587 Total other assets 11,270 12,765 Total assets $ 362,002 $ 304,861 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 92,823 $ 80,204 Accrued compensation and vacation 11,471 10,428 Current portion of debt, net 1,506 7,508 Other 21,141 14,079 Total current liabilities 126,941 112,219 Long-term liabilities: Term loans 8,543 3,258 Revolving loan 90,362 60,094 Operating lease liabilities 10,555 12,624 Deferred income tax liability — 234 Other long-term obligations 2,434 875 Total long-term liabilities 111,894 77,085 Total liabilities 238,835 189,304 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,762 and 10,760 shares, respectively 47,181 46,946 Retained earnings 73,914 70,111 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,072 (1,500 ) Total shareholders’ equity 123,167 115,557 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 362,002 $ 304,861



