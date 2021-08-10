Logo
Stem Holdings d/b/a Driven By Stem Announces Date of Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven By Stem, (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home™ (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021. The company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

Conference Call Information

Date:Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Time:8:00 a.m. EDT
Dial-in:1-877-425-9470 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-201-389-0878 (International)
Conference ID:
13722361
Webcast:A live webcast can be accessed via the following link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146252

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year.

About Stem Holdings
Stem Holdings is a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations throughout the United States. Stem's family of award-winning brands includes TJ's Gardens™, TravisxJames™ , and Yerba Buena™ flower and extracts; Cannavore™ edible confections; Doseology™, a CBD mass-market brand launching in 2021; as well as DaaS brands Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ through the acquisition of Driven Deliveries. Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ e-commerce platforms provide direct-to consumer proprietary logistics and an omnichannel UX (user experience)/CX (customer experience).

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to the future business, operations, expected expansion of distribution footprints and consumer access, the expected transition of consumers from alcohol to cannabis, the ability to achieve unique channel marketing and messaging, and phrases containing words such as “ongoing”, “estimates”, “expects”, or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Stem Holdings
Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Elizabeth Barker
+1 212.896.1254 or +1 212.896.1203
[email protected]or [email protected]

Media Contact:
Mauria Betts
Director of Branding and Public Relations
971.266.1908
[email protected]

