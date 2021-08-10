Enstar Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Acting CFO

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited ( ESGR) announced today that Zachary Wolf has stepped down from his position as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities and will remain available for a transition period until September 30, 2021. Orla Gregory, Enstar’s current Chief Operating Officer, has been named Acting Chief Financial Officer. Michael Murphy, Enstar’s current Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as Deputy Chief Financial Officer.



Ms. Gregory has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2016, having previously served as Chief Integration Officer and in executive M&A positions from 2009. She joined Enstar 18 years ago, having previously worked in the insurance industry in Ireland and with Ernst & Young in Bermuda. Ms. Gregory is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Mr. Murphy joined Enstar in May 2021 as Chief Accounting Officer, most recently serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer at TriNet Group, Inc. and Chief Accounting Officer of QBE North America. Mr. Murphy has held several senior finance roles in the insurance industry during his 30-year career.

Dominic Silvester, Enstar’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Orla is a trusted advisor to the Board and is well-positioned to serve as Acting Chief Financial Officer given her strong accounting and finance background in combination with her significant knowledge of our business and experience managing our global operations. She will work closely with Mike Murphy to lead our talented Finance group, and I have great confidence in the collective strength of this team.”

He continued: “We extend thanks to Zack for his contribution and wish him well.”

