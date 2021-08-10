Regal Beloit Corporation Announces Planned Appointment of Theodore D. Crandall and Robin A. Walker-Lee to its Board of Directors

PR Newswire

BELOIT, Wis., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC), a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of power transmission solutions and high-efficiency electric motors and systems, today announced the appointment of Theodore D. Crandall and Robin A. Walker-Lee to its Board of Directors, contingent on closing its planned merger with Rexnord Corporation's Process & Motion Control segment ("PMC"). Terms of the merger with PMC provide that Regal and Rexnord mutually agree on two independent directors from the Rexnord board of directors to be added to Regal's board, effective on the merger's closing date. The merger is on track to close in the second half of 2021.

Mr. Crandall, age 66, retired as a Senior Vice President of Rockwell Automation, a leading global provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions, in 2019, after having served in such role since 2018. He previously served as the Senior Vice President, Control Products and Solutions, of Rockwell from 2017 until 2018, and as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Rockwell from 2007 to 2017. Mr. Crandall also previously served on the board of governors of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association. He has served as a director of Rexnord since 2015. Mr. Crandall received a Bachelor's Degree in Management Science and Economics and a Master's Degree in Industrial Administration from Carnegie Mellon University. Mr. Crandall will provide the Board with extensive financial and accounting experience as a chief financial officer of a multinational public company, as well as significant business acumen in the power distribution and controls market, as a former business leader in industrial automation and controls.

Ms. Walker-Lee, age 67, retired as an Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., a global automotive parts supplier. Ms. Walker-Lee was with TRW Automotive from 2010 until her retirement in 2015. Prior to that role, she served as Assistant General Counsel of Operations for General Motors Company (GM), an automobile manufacturer, and as General Counsel and Vice President of Public Policy for GM – Latin America, Africa and Middle East. She has served as a director of Rexnord since 2015. Ms. Walker-Lee is also a Director of EMCOR Group, Inc.. She has an undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas and a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Michigan Law School. Ms. Walker-Lee will provide the Board with significant global business and legal experience, including as general counsel of a public company.

In connection with the appointments, Regal CEO Louis Pinkham commented, "We are excited about the prospect of having Ted and Robin join our Board of Directors. They each bring highly relevant global business experience that will be invaluable, especially as we work to integrate Regal and Rexnord PMC, and begin to execute our vision of offering customers unmatched capabilities across the Industrial Powertrain, which will deliver significant benefits to our key stakeholders."

Mr. Pinkham went on to comment, "The addition of Robin also brings increased diversity to our board, which has been a goal, and is consistent with our Regal values around diversity, engagement & inclusion. We believe that the more diverse minds on a problem the better the outcome, and we are confident that the addition of Robin's unique perspectives as a senior female leader will help Regal drive better outcomes in many aspects of our business."

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Rakesh Sachdev, commented, "We look forward to welcoming Ted and Robin onto the board, and I am confident both will have much to contribute as we continue transforming Regal into a more profitable and faster-growing enterprise."

In connection with their appointment to the Board, Mr. Crandall and Ms. Walker-Lee will each resign from the Rexnord board, contingent and effective upon the closing of the Merger.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. Our purpose is to create a better tomorrow by energy-efficiently converting power into motion.

The Company is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com .

