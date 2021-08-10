PR Newswire
HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021
HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary total assets under management (AUM) as of July 31, 2021 of $180.3 billion. In addition, the company provided services to $3.8 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
July 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Open-End Funds
$
75,067
$
75,333
Closed-End Funds
12,081
11,993
Exchange Traded Funds
1,279
1,260
Retail Separate Accounts
41,499
40,578
Institutional Accounts
46,569
45,604
Structured Products
3,779
3,870
Total
$
180,274
$
178,638
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-reports-preliminary-july-31-2021-assets-under-management-301352561.html
SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Please Login to leave a comment