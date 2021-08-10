Annette L. Nazareth Appointed to Broadridge Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Annette L. Nazareth Appointed to Broadridge Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (

NYSE:BR, Financial), a global Fintech leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Annette L. Nazareth as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective August 10, 2021. Following her appointment, Broadridge's Board consists of 12 members, 10 of whom are independent.

Annette_L_Nazareth.jpg

Ms. Nazareth is a Senior Counsel of Davis Polk & Wardwell and until recently headed the Trading and Markets practice in Davis Polk's Financial Institutions Group, which is one of the most widely recognized practices in the field. She is an experienced financial markets regulator, former SEC Commissioner, and recognized authority on financial markets regulatory issues. She has spent much of her career advising boards of directors on corporate governance matters.

"Annette is a well-respected thought leader, lawyer and policymaker whose lifetime of experience in government service and around the financial services industry will greatly benefit Broadridge's Board of Directors," said Rich Daly, executive chairman of the Board. "As Broadridge continues to focus on growing its business across governance, capital markets and wealth and investment management, we look forward to having Annette's guidance and viewpoint on how to best address the evolving regulatory landscape as we develop next-gen technology to help clients be ready for what's next."

Ms. Nazareth has been a key player in financial services regulation for much of her career. She joined the SEC Staff in 1998 as a Senior Counsel to Chairman Arthur Levitt and then served as Interim Director of the Division of Investment Management. She served as Director of the Division of Market Regulation (now the Division of Trading and Markets) from 1999 to 2005. As Director, she oversaw the regulation of broker-dealers, securities exchanges and clearing agencies. In 2005, she was appointed an SEC Commissioner. During her tenure at the Commission, she worked on numerous groundbreaking initiatives, including execution quality disclosure rules, implementation of equities decimal pricing, short sale reforms, corporate debt transparency rules and modernization of the national market system. Earlier in her career Ms. Nazareth held a number of senior positions at investment banks.

"Broadridge plays a leading role in supporting its clients and the financial services industry ecosystem by developing and delivering the critical infrastructure that powers investing, governance and communications," said Ms. Nazareth. "As a regulator and in private practice, I have always been impressed with Broadridge's passion around governance best practices and I look forward to working with management and the Board as we continue to address the new challenges of tomorrow."

Ms. Nazareth is on the boards of Figure Acquisition Corp I and Athena Technology Acquisition Corp and currently serves as the Operating Lead of a private-sector led international Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets. She also serves on several not-for-profit boards.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors:

W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
+ 1 516-472-5129
[email protected]

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
+1 212-918-6966
[email protected]

broadridge_financial_solutions.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY70297&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annette-l-nazareth-appointed-to-broadridge-board-of-directors-301352217.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY70297&Transmission_Id=202108101700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY70297&DateId=20210810
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment