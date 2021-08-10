Triumph Group Appoints Jennifer H. Allen to Chief Administrative Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Triumph Group Appoints Jennifer H. Allen to Chief Administrative Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Stacey Clapp designated as Chief Commercial Officer

PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] ("Triumph" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Jennifer H. Allen, the Company's Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, to the newly created position of Chief Administrative Officer. In this role, she will have oversight of the Company's human resources and information technology functions as well as her existing legal and compliance activities.

Ms. Allen joined the Company in September of 2018 as General Counsel and has helped reshape the Company's program and business portfolio. She also has been involved in Triumph's debt retirement, refinancing and equity offering activity. More recently, she assumed leadership of the Company's Environmental, Sustainability, and Governance efforts.

Daniel J. Crowley, Triumph's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "An outstanding leader and manager, Jenn has the demonstrated ability to drive transformational change while living Triumph's core values. A key asset to the Company and our stakeholders and advocate for diversity and inclusion, Jenn is helping Triumph attract and retain the best talent. In her new role, she will bring together the teams who are dedicated to our people, law, security, information technology, compliance, and inclusion to work toward our future state objectives. Jenn is the right person to advance Triumph's strategy and continue transformation of these functions."

Mr. Crowley continued, "I would also like to thank Lance Turner, Triumph's Chief Human Resources Officer, as he leaves Triumph to relocate in connection with his family's planned move to California. Lance's work to modernize Triumph's human resource practices and processes, and to upgrade our talent, has been key to our operational and financial turnaround."

Separately, Stacey Clapp has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer and Vice President of Contracts, reflecting his many contributions to improving Triumph's business practices and contract and pricing baselines.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations about the Company's operations and transformation in the future. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Widespread health developments, including the recent global coronavirus (COVID-19), and the responses thereto (such as voluntary and in some cases, mandatory quarantines as well as shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social and other activities) could adversely and materially affect, among other things, the economic and financial markets and labor resources of the countries in which we operate, our manufacturing and supply chain operations, commercial operations and sales force, administrative personnel, third-party service providers, business partners and customers and the demand for our products, which could result in a material adverse effect on our business, financial conditions and results of operations.

favicon.png?sn=PH71130&sd=2021-08-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-group-appoints-jennifer-h-allen-to-chief-administrative-officer-301352616.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH71130&Transmission_Id=202108101600PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH71130&DateId=20210810
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment