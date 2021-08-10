Triumph Group Appoints Jennifer H. Allen to Chief Administrative Officer

PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] ("Triumph" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Jennifer H. Allen, the Company's Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, to the newly created position of Chief Administrative Officer. In this role, she will have oversight of the Company's human resources and information technology functions as well as her existing legal and compliance activities.

Ms. Allen joined the Company in September of 2018 as General Counsel and has helped reshape the Company's program and business portfolio. She also has been involved in Triumph's debt retirement, refinancing and equity offering activity. More recently, she assumed leadership of the Company's Environmental, Sustainability, and Governance efforts.

Daniel J. Crowley, Triumph's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "An outstanding leader and manager, Jenn has the demonstrated ability to drive transformational change while living Triumph's core values. A key asset to the Company and our stakeholders and advocate for diversity and inclusion, Jenn is helping Triumph attract and retain the best talent. In her new role, she will bring together the teams who are dedicated to our people, law, security, information technology, compliance, and inclusion to work toward our future state objectives. Jenn is the right person to advance Triumph's strategy and continue transformation of these functions."

Mr. Crowley continued, "I would also like to thank Lance Turner, Triumph's Chief Human Resources Officer, as he leaves Triumph to relocate in connection with his family's planned move to California. Lance's work to modernize Triumph's human resource practices and processes, and to upgrade our talent, has been key to our operational and financial turnaround."

Separately, Stacey Clapp has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer and Vice President of Contracts, reflecting his many contributions to improving Triumph's business practices and contract and pricing baselines.

