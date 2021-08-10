RE/MAX Hosts 2021 Broker Owner Conference in Austin, Texas

PR Newswire

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX leaders gathered at the JW Marriott in Austin, TX this week for the global real estate franchisor's 2021 RE/MAX Broker/Owner Conference (BOC). Several sessions from the conference were also available via live stream for those registered to attend virtually.

The three-day event, from Sunday, Aug. 8 to Tuesday, Aug. 10, was filled with business-growth opportunities aimed at helping Brokers achieve their growth goals for recruitment, market share and profitability. Conference-goers learned new and exciting ways to add value to their business – gaining insights through world-class speakers, educational sessions, a vendor marketplace and networking opportunities.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Adam Contos began the Opening General Session by spotlighting key leadership principles as well as sharing the mission, vision, values and beliefs of RE/MAX Holdings. The Opening General Session also featured RE/MAX, LLC President Nick Bailey, explaining how the company is constantly innovating, reinventing and expanding its tools and technology to benefit its franchisees, their agents and any buyers or sellers who choose to work with RE/MAX. Bailey also took a deep dive into the housing market through a live conversation with industry expert Ivy Zelman of Zelman & Associates. The session also featured a fireside chat between Contos, Bailey and RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger, as well as a presentation by keynote speaker J.R. Martinez. Martinez, an Army veteran, burn survivor, actor, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author and "Dancing with the Stars" season 13 winner, is a charismatic speaker who has given keynote addresses for corporate events, non-profits, universities and Fortune 500 companies.

In his address, Contos highlighted the evolution of RE/MAX and how the company's strong foundation has paved the way for RE/MAX to be the ultimate destination for professionals and consumers alike.

"In many ways, RE/MAX is bigger, bolder and more ambitious than ever – but with an amazing framework of values that help people be as successful as they want to be," said Contos. "We have more than half of our staff at HQ dedicated to working on technology advancements and building infrastructure for our network of Brokers and agents. We're staying ten steps ahead to achieve our Company mission of delivering the best experience in everything real estate."

Bailey, now responsible for day-to-day operations of RE/MAX, LLC and the support services it provides to brokers and agents in his new role as RE/MAX, LLC President, focused his remarks on his vision for growth for the network. Citing an aspirational goal of reaching 200,000 agents worldwide in the future, Bailey discussed new tools, services and educational resources that will help Brokers become #1 in their local markets:

NEW TOOLS: The exclusive-to-RE/MAX First® app, a coaching and sphere management tool that helps affiliates grow their businesses and uncover new listings, now has a recruiting feature for RE/MAX Brokers . The recruiting functionality helps brokers connect with agents who have the experience and production skills to excel in the RE/MAX network. A completely reinvented RE/MAX University® , which, when it fully debuts in October 2021 , will provide streamlined access, curated content and focused guidance to help everyone in the network level-up their skills. The updated platform leverages artificial intelligence to recommend learning courses and materials based on each affiliates' learning interests. Additional features and capabilities include: A powerful new search feature, making it easier for RE/MAX agents to find exactly what they're looking for when they need it. Affiliates should expect to uncover relevant gems they may have overlooked in the past. Agents may also browse courses and other content by the task or goal they would like to improve to help them become better at serving buyers and sellers. Finally, a new mobile app that will be ready for agent launch in October, makes it possible to learn from anywhere, anytime, and on any device!

EXCLUSIVE SERVICES: Bailey also reminded affiliates of a new offering announced at the 2021 R4® convention allowing qualifying U.S. RE/MAX affiliates the option to opt in for family health insurance coverage with competitive rates through the brand-new program, Health Benefits Provided by ABO, which is exclusive to RE/MAX through the end of the year.

ANNOUNCEMENTS: R4 Entertainment – During the Opening General Session it was announced that R4, the annual RE/MAX agent convention, will return to Las Vegas from February 28-March 3, 2022 , and that attendees will be treated to a concert by the Zac Brown Band. Also announced at BOC was a $40,000 donation by America Preferred Home Warranty, a member of the RE/MAX Approved Suppliers program, to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMN). This generous donation falls during the 10th annual RE/MAX Month of Miracles, a four-week-long celebration honoring the contributions made by RE/MAX affiliates throughout the year to support CMN Hospitals across the U.S. and Canada .



"RE/MAX is the largest it's ever been in its history and it's because of all of you," said Bailey. "Look at our brand awareness, the amount of market share, the tools, education and services we have. I've seen what it's like to be with this brand as well as what it's like to be without it, and it's clear RE/MAX is in the business of helping you realize your full potential."

The conference wrapped on Tuesday with the impactful message of Gilbert Tuhabonye, a retired professional runner and genocide survivor who shared his story of overcoming unfathomable tragedy and also unlocking a path of faith, hope and resilience. It was a session filled with lessons for Broker/Owners to apply to their own business practices.

RE/MAX Broker/Owners will gather again next year for the 2022 BOC conference in Nashville, TN, August 14-16.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with nearly 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence.RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-hosts-2021-broker-owner-conference-in-austin-texas-301352631.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC