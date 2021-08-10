Mario Gabelli Comments on Dana

Dana Inc. ( DAN, Financial) (0.4%) (DAN – $23.76 – NYSE) is a Maumee, Ohio-based supplier of axles, drivelines, and thermal products forthe automotive and trucking industries. Dana CEO Jim Kamsickas has set into motion a new enterprise strategy that has levered Dana’s expertise in driveline technology to create significant profitable opportunities and drive considerable increases in backlog across each of the company’s end markets. The company has made considerable investment in electric propulsion technologies for On- and Off-Highway vehicles that should bolster growth and possibly improve the valuation multiple assigned to DAN by the market. We expect the market to better appreciate these factors as global production improves post-COVID.

From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Asset Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.