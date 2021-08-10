Apollo Announces 2021 AGM Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company") (TSX.V: APGO, OTCQB: APGOF, Frankfurt: 6ZF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of holders (“Shareholders”) of common shares (“Common Shares”) the Company held on August 10, 2021 (the “Meeting”).



All the matters put forward before Shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company’s management information circular dated July 9, 2021 (the “Circular”) were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. In particular, Shareholders approved the election of all director nominees. The board of directors of the Company is now comprised as follows:

Andrew Bowering

Simon Clarke

Daryn Gordon

Sean Bromley

James Hynes

Thomas Peregoodoff

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the continuation of the Company’s 10% rolling stock option plan.



The total number of Common Shares represented by Shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 11,537,554 Common Shares, representing 22.4% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares at the record date for the Meeting.

Pan American Election

The Company also announces that further to its previously announced acquisition of the Waterloo Project (the “Transaction”) from Pan American Minerals Inc. (“Pan American”), Pan American has elected to receive the final US$6,000,000 of consideration to be paid in connection with the Transaction, in cash.

About Apollo Gold and Silver Corp.

Apollo Gold and Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of three significant pure silver exploration and resource development projects: the historical Waterloo and Langtry Projects, in San Bernardino California and the Silver District Project in Arizona.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tom Peregoodoff

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Tom Peregoodoff

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

[email protected]

