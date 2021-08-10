Kansas City Southern Declares Dividends on 4% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock and Common Stock

Kansas City Southern’s (KCS) ( NYSE:KSU, Financial) Board of Directors on August 10, 2021 declared a regular dividend of $0.25 per share on the outstanding KCS 4% non-cumulative preferred stock. The dividend is payable on October 5, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular dividend of $0.54 per share on the outstanding KCS common stock. This dividend is payable on October 6, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2021.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810006012/en/

