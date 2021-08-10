Logo
PRIMECAP Management Buys Splunk Inc, XPeng Inc, Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Sells Bath & Body Works Inc, Merck Inc, VF Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company PRIMECAP Management (Current Portfolio) buys Splunk Inc, XPeng Inc, Allogene Therapeutics Inc, WEX Inc, Xometry Inc, sells Bath & Body Works Inc, Merck Inc, VF Corp, Olink Holding AB, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PRIMECAP Management . As of 2021Q2, PRIMECAP Management owns 334 stocks with a total value of $148.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

PRIMECAP Management 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/primecap+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRIMECAP Management
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 33,959,267 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
  2. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 16,458,506 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,675,549 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 7,323,998 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05%
  5. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 13,794,161 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
New Purchase: Xometry Inc (XMTR)

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.39 and $87.39, with an estimated average price of $87.39. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $308.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 62,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 351,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.02 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 71,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP)

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in TuSimple Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $33.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $414.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,867,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 53.52%. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,646,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 174.02%. The purchase prices were between $23.49 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $28.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,577,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WEX Inc (WEX)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in WEX Inc by 41.21%. The purchase prices were between $187.76 and $229.02, with an estimated average price of $205.13. The stock is now traded at around $175.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 799,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 64.37%. The purchase prices were between $37.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,959,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 32.63%. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,350,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B)

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.58 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $15.29.

Sold Out: Angi Inc (ANGI)

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Angi Inc. The sale prices were between $12.06 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Sold Out: Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO)

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Tribune Publishing Co. The sale prices were between $17.19 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Reduced: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 29.42%. The sale prices were between $49.91 and $58.41, with an estimated average price of $53.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. PRIMECAP Management still held 6,367,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 55.55%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. PRIMECAP Management still held 520,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: VF Corp (VFC)

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in VF Corp by 87.13%. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. PRIMECAP Management still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.11%. The sale prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. PRIMECAP Management still held 633,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: NN Inc (NNBR)

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in NN Inc by 33.21%. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. PRIMECAP Management still held 3,376,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Olink Holding AB (OLK)

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Olink Holding AB by 78.85%. The sale prices were between $26.65 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $34.42. The stock is now traded at around $32.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. PRIMECAP Management still held 42,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRIMECAP Management. Also check out:

1. PRIMECAP Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRIMECAP Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRIMECAP Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRIMECAP Management keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider