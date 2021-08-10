PRIMECAP Management Buys Splunk Inc, XPeng Inc, Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Sells Bath & Body Works Inc, Merck Inc, VF Corp

New Purchases: XMTR, EAT, DHR, HUM, RGEN, JAMF, JAMF, PDAC, TUEM, ULCC, TSP, OGN,

XMTR, EAT, DHR, HUM, RGEN, JAMF, JAMF, PDAC, TUEM, ULCC, TSP, OGN, Added Positions: SPLK, BABA, XPEV, RJF, ALLO, INTC, WEX, GAN, MKTX, DLTR, LUNG, ZBH, MSGE, SYY, FGEN, NGVT, LYFT, SNCY, FIS, HCAT, BBIO, ADPT, ZM, TPTX, ZI, ARLO, RYTM, SAFE, JELD, NTNX, GKOS, CYBR, AMBA, DOOR, MAXR, OLED, TTWO, XPO, OMCL,

SPLK, BABA, XPEV, RJF, ALLO, INTC, WEX, GAN, MKTX, DLTR, LUNG, ZBH, MSGE, SYY, FGEN, NGVT, LYFT, SNCY, FIS, HCAT, BBIO, ADPT, ZM, TPTX, ZI, ARLO, RYTM, SAFE, JELD, NTNX, GKOS, CYBR, AMBA, DOOR, MAXR, OLED, TTWO, XPO, OMCL, Reduced Positions: LLY, NTAP, GOOGL, ADBE, GOOG, MSFT, TXN, BBWI, MU, LUV, MS, KLAC, AMGN, JPM, NVS, WHR, BIIB, KMX, ERIC, QCOM, HPE, ABT, AMAT, AZN, HPQ, NVDA, SONY, TMO, ATVI, AAPL, BSX, FDX, INTU, MDT, MRK, TRMB, UAL, TSLA, ASML, ALB, CAT, GLW, FLEX, NUAN, ROST, UNP, VFC, DAL, DFS, AAL, BNTX, ABMD, A, ARE, ADI, BMRN, BMY, CSX, CVS, CSCO, CMCSA, DSGX, ENTG, FCX, GD, J, JBLU, MMC, MAT, NNBR, NWL, ORCL, PKI, PXD, BB, RCL, SGEN, TJX, TER, RTX, DIS, IRBT, TMUS, ACM, PODD, VMW, V, FB, AMH, KEYS, PYPL, ELAN, OLK, ALKS, ARNA, ACLS, COG, CVGW, CCL, CE, CRL, C, CREE, DE, DD, EOG, EA, EPR, EXAS, FORM, GSK, GS, LHX, HA, PEAK, IEX, ILMN, IMAX, IMGN, JBL, MAR, CNR, NOK, NSC, NUVA, ODFL, OSUR, LIN, PGR, RMBS, RYAAY, SAFM, SSYS, AXON, TXT, USB, UPS, VLO, GEF.B, VG, AWI, ALGT, ARAY, FOLD, PRO, FTI, DMRC, FLDM, CBOE, CPRI, MTSI, FIVE, NCLH, CHGG, NMIH, HLT, MGNI, ANET, MTLS, HUBS, PEN, MSGS, WSC, WVE, ALTR, DOCU, BE, PINS, ALC, UBER, CTVA, CRWD, CRNC, U, AVO, SEER, DASH, MASS,

LLY, NTAP, GOOGL, ADBE, GOOG, MSFT, TXN, BBWI, MU, LUV, MS, KLAC, AMGN, JPM, NVS, WHR, BIIB, KMX, ERIC, QCOM, HPE, ABT, AMAT, AZN, HPQ, NVDA, SONY, TMO, ATVI, AAPL, BSX, FDX, INTU, MDT, MRK, TRMB, UAL, TSLA, ASML, ALB, CAT, GLW, FLEX, NUAN, ROST, UNP, VFC, DAL, DFS, AAL, BNTX, ABMD, A, ARE, ADI, BMRN, BMY, CSX, CVS, CSCO, CMCSA, DSGX, ENTG, FCX, GD, J, JBLU, MMC, MAT, NNBR, NWL, ORCL, PKI, PXD, BB, RCL, SGEN, TJX, TER, RTX, DIS, IRBT, TMUS, ACM, PODD, VMW, V, FB, AMH, KEYS, PYPL, ELAN, OLK, ALKS, ARNA, ACLS, COG, CVGW, CCL, CE, CRL, C, CREE, DE, DD, EOG, EA, EPR, EXAS, FORM, GSK, GS, LHX, HA, PEAK, IEX, ILMN, IMAX, IMGN, JBL, MAR, CNR, NOK, NSC, NUVA, ODFL, OSUR, LIN, PGR, RMBS, RYAAY, SAFM, SSYS, AXON, TXT, USB, UPS, VLO, GEF.B, VG, AWI, ALGT, ARAY, FOLD, PRO, FTI, DMRC, FLDM, CBOE, CPRI, MTSI, FIVE, NCLH, CHGG, NMIH, HLT, MGNI, ANET, MTLS, HUBS, PEN, MSGS, WSC, WVE, ALTR, DOCU, BE, PINS, ALC, UBER, CTVA, CRWD, CRNC, U, AVO, SEER, DASH, MASS, Sold Out: LGF.B, PRSP, ANGI, TPCO, PS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Splunk Inc, XPeng Inc, Allogene Therapeutics Inc, WEX Inc, Xometry Inc, sells Bath & Body Works Inc, Merck Inc, VF Corp, Olink Holding AB, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q2, PRIMECAP Management owns 334 stocks with a total value of $148.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRIMECAP Management 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/primecap+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

PRIMECAP Management

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 33,959,267 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01% Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 16,458,506 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,675,549 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 7,323,998 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 13,794,161 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.39 and $87.39, with an estimated average price of $87.39. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $308.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 62,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 351,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.02 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 71,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in TuSimple Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $33.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $414.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,867,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 53.52%. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,646,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 174.02%. The purchase prices were between $23.49 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $28.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,577,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in WEX Inc by 41.21%. The purchase prices were between $187.76 and $229.02, with an estimated average price of $205.13. The stock is now traded at around $175.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 799,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 64.37%. The purchase prices were between $37.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,959,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 32.63%. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,350,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.58 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $15.29.

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Angi Inc. The sale prices were between $12.06 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Tribune Publishing Co. The sale prices were between $17.19 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 29.42%. The sale prices were between $49.91 and $58.41, with an estimated average price of $53.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. PRIMECAP Management still held 6,367,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 55.55%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. PRIMECAP Management still held 520,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in VF Corp by 87.13%. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. PRIMECAP Management still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.11%. The sale prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. PRIMECAP Management still held 633,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in NN Inc by 33.21%. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. PRIMECAP Management still held 3,376,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Olink Holding AB by 78.85%. The sale prices were between $26.65 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $34.42. The stock is now traded at around $32.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. PRIMECAP Management still held 42,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.