Mercury Insurance is Ready to Help Victims of the Dixie Fire

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mercury stands ready to assist policyholders who have been displaced or forced to evacuate and need living expenses reimbursement or need to file a claim for covered losses

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sizzling summer heat domes have further dried the drought stricken California landscape, sparking fires across the state, and forcing local authorities to issue mandatory evacuation orders for residents. Mercury Insurance is ready to assist homeowner and renter policyholders who have had to leave their homes in response to those orders or whose property has suffered fire damage.

Mercury representatives are available to help address covered claims while following social distancing procedures. Representatives are also available to arrange temporary housing and provide assistance with living expenses if policyholders are forced to leave their homes in response to mandatory evacuation orders. Residents evacuating their homes should make sure they have the necessary supplies to keep themselves and their family safe during the evacuation.

"It's important for everyone to get their families to safety by following the evacuation orders," said Chris O'Rourke, Mercury's vice president of property claims. "Mercury is ready to help our customers who were forced to leave their homes due to the mandatory evacuation orders, and they should contact their agents or call the Mercury Claims Hotline at (800) 503-3724 for help. Californians should keep their receipts for these additional living expenses as their homeowners or renters insurance policy can help them recoup this money.

"Mercury also recommends that policyholders report losses as soon as possible, so we can begin to assist with the rebuilding process."

If a claim needs to be filed, O'Rourke advises policyholders follow a few simple procedures to help speed up the process and Mercury's Claims Recovery Guide.

When filing a claim

  • Contact Mercury immediately to report your loss.
  • Be prepared to provide your policy number.
  • Do not remove debris or damaged property that may be related to your claim.

Steps after filing a claim

  • Prepare a detailed inventory of destroyed or damaged property.
  • Offer photos or video tapes of your home and possessions to your adjuster, if these are available.
  • Keep records and receipts for additional living expenses that were incurred if you were forced to leave your home and provide copies to your adjuster.

Follow Mercury Insurance on social media for updates and the company's response to California wildfires.

ABOUT MERCURY INSURANCE

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

MERCURY_INSURANCE_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA71480&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercury-insurance-is-ready-to-help-victims-of-the-dixie-fire-301352767.html

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA71480&Transmission_Id=202108101830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA71480&DateId=20210810
