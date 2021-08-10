Logo
Randon Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 10, 2021

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the second quarter of 2021, ended in 06/30/2021. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 2Q2021 are as follows:

  • 2Q21 Total Gross Revenue, before consolidation, is R$ 3.0 billion, an increase of 135.0% as compared to 2Q20 (R$ 1.3 billion);
  • 2Q21 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 2.1 billion, 126.6% higher than the revenue achieved in 2Q20 (R$ 933.0 million);
  • 2Q21 Consolidated EBITDA of R$ 322.6 million, with EBITDA margin of 15.3%;
  • 2Q21 Net Income is R$ 122.1 million, and net margin of 5.8%, as compared to net income of R$ 55.3 million in 2Q20.

VIDEOCONFERENCE RESULTS

August 11, 2021, Wednesday
11:00 AM Brasília, 10:00 AM New York and 3:00 PM London
Access Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r25NSaz8Sb2xbrNfnsd3Rg

favicon.png?sn=IN71324&sd=2021-08-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randon-reports-second-quarter-2021-results-301352670.html

SOURCE Randon S.A.

