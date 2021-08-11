Fears Nachawati Law Firm: Chorus Grows for Bayer CEO's Resignation as Juries Return Verdicts in Roundup Cancer Cases

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fears Nachawati Law Firm: Chorus Grows for Bayer CEO's Resignation as Juries Return Verdicts in Roundup Cancer Cases

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Victims call on Werner Baumann to step down over handling of claims against dangerous herbicide

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer victims are calling for Bayer AG CEO Werner Baumann to step down for his failed leadership amid multimillion-dollar jury verdicts against company subsidiary Monsanto for its Roundup weed killer.

On Monday, a California appellate court affirmed an $87 million award for a couple diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma after exposure to the herbicide. Jurors in a 2019 trial awarded plaintiffs Alberta and Alva Pilliod $2 billion in punitive damages, finding that Roundup was likely a significant cause of their lymphoma. Alameda Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith later reduced the punitive damages to $87 million but called Bayer's efforts to impede scientific inquiry into the dangers of the chemical glyphosate in the weed killer "reprehensible."

To date, three bellwether jury trials have produced multimillion-dollar verdicts against Bayer AG (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) subsidiary Monsanto, finding that Roundup exposure is linked to cancer. All three verdicts have now been affirmed on appeal. Also in May, U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria, who is overseeing the Roundup multidistrict litigation (MDL), rejected terms of a proposed settlement and ordered the parties to return to negotiations.

Bayer's mounting courtroom losses and inability to reach a fair resolution with cancer victims is a massive failure of leadership within the pharmaceutical giant, said trial lawyer Majed Nachawati, co-founder of Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm.

"Three juries and three appellate courts have considered Bayer's claims and seen the scientific evidence," said Mr. Nachawati, whose firm represents thousands of individuals who developed cancer after exposure to Roundup. "Bayer continues to hide behind its corporate legal armies—it is time for Werner Baumann to show some leadership on this or step aside."

The case is Pilliod et al. v. Monsanto Co., case number A158228, in the Court of Appeal of the State of California, First Appellate District.

Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals in mass-tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. The largest and most diverse products liability law firm in the nation, Fears Nachawati was ranked No. 1 nationally in products liability filings in federal court over the past three years. For more information visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.    

Media Contact:
Robert Tharp
214-458-4007 
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA71581&sd=2021-08-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fears-nachawati-law-firm-chorus-grows-for-bayer-ceos-resignation-as-juries-return-verdicts-in-roundup-cancer-cases-301352813.html

SOURCE Fears Nachawati Law Firm

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA71581&Transmission_Id=202108102027PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA71581&DateId=20210810
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment