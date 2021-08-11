Tcg Bdc Inc (CGBD) CFO Thomas M Hennigan Bought $200,710 of Shares
CFO of Tcg Bdc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas M Hennigan (insider trades) bought 14,450 shares of CGBD on 08/06/2021 at an average price of $13.89 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $200,710.
For the complete insider trading history of CGBD, click here.
