Power Integrations Inc (POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sold $660,876 of Shares
CFO of Power Integrations Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sandeep Nayyar (insider trades) sold 6,622 shares of POWI on 08/06/2021 at an average price of $99.8 a share. The total sale was $660,876.
