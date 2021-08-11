Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Co-CEO Peter M Moglia Sold $5.2 million of Shares
Co-CEO of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter M Moglia (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of ARE on 08/09/2021 at an average price of $208.64 a share. The total sale was $5.2 million.
