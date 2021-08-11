Xylem Inc (XYL) President & CEO Patrick Decker Sold $8.2 million of Shares
President & CEO of Xylem Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Decker (insider trades) sold 63,749 shares of XYL on 08/10/2021 at an average price of $129.35 a share. The total sale was $8.2 million.
For the complete insider trading history of XYL, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Please Login to leave a comment