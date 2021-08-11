Axogen Inc (AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej Sold $757,270 of Shares
CEO of Axogen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Karen L. Zaderej (insider trades) sold 41,000 shares of AXGN on 08/06/2021 at an average price of $18.47 a share. The total sale was $757,270.
For the complete insider trading history of AXGN, click here.
