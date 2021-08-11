Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR) Chairman and CEO James S Metcalf Bought $787,500 of Shares
Chairman and CEO of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James S Metcalf (insider trades) bought 50,000 shares of CNR on 08/09/2021 at an average price of $15.75 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $787,500.
