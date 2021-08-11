Sanders Capital, LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Medtronic PLC, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, Alibaba Group Holding, Johnson & Johnson

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sanders Capital, LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Medtronic PLC, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, Alibaba Group Holding, Johnson & Johnson

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Sanders Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Medtronic PLC, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Unilever PLC, Organon, sells Wells Fargo, Alibaba Group Holding, Johnson & Johnson, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanders Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sanders Capital, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $48.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sanders Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanders+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sanders Capital, LLC
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 40,434,002 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,599,084 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,838,911 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
  4. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 36,899,299 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.77%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 6,491,732 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Sanders Capital, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $142.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 6,586,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Sanders Capital, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 73,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $125.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,326,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 62.36%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $442.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,160,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 128,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Sanders Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 38.03%. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.71%. Sanders Capital, LLC still held 29,600,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Sanders Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 99.97%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Sanders Capital, LLC still held 895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Sanders Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 48.1%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $173.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.65%. Sanders Capital, LLC still held 4,381,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)

Sanders Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 27.73%. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Sanders Capital, LLC still held 18,767,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sanders Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sanders Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sanders Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sanders Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sanders Capital, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider