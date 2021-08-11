Sanders Capital, LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Medtronic PLC, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, Alibaba Group Holding, Johnson & Johnson

- New Purchases: PG, OGN,
- Added Positions: MU, MDT, FB, SPY, TSM, GOOG, UNH, MSFT, AAPL, PFE, ANTM, HCA, CI, DHI, LEN, PEP, GM, SU, BKNG, TSN, SYF, HAL, SWK, UL,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, BABA, JNJ, C, JPM, VEU, MRK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sanders Capital, LLC
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 40,434,002 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,599,084 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,838,911 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 36,899,299 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.77%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 6,491,732 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
Sanders Capital, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $142.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 6,586,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Sanders Capital, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 73,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $125.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,326,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 62.36%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $442.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,160,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 128,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Sanders Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 38.03%. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.71%. Sanders Capital, LLC still held 29,600,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Sanders Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 99.97%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Sanders Capital, LLC still held 895 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Sanders Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 48.1%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $173.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.65%. Sanders Capital, LLC still held 4,381,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)
Sanders Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 27.73%. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Sanders Capital, LLC still held 18,767,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.
