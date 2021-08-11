Ako Capital Llp Buys Equifax Inc, Zoetis Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Under Armour Inc, eBay Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ako Capital Llp Buys Equifax Inc, Zoetis Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Under Armour Inc, eBay Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ako Capital Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Equifax Inc, Zoetis Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Nike Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells Under Armour Inc, eBay Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Adobe Inc, Allegion PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ako Capital Llp. As of 2021Q2, Ako Capital Llp owns 26 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AKO CAPITAL LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ako+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AKO CAPITAL LLP
  1. Linde PLC (LIN) - 4,181,943 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  2. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 243,649 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 211,422 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  4. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 7,192,688 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.92%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 984,437 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.78%
New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Ako Capital Llp initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,553,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 197.17%. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $259.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,362,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 52.87%. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $198.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,432,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 33.78%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $540.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 984,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Nike Inc by 33.36%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,193,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 71.23%. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $199.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,282,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $380.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 953,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Ako Capital Llp sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Ako Capital Llp sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.

Reduced: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Ako Capital Llp reduced to a holding in eBay Inc by 22.92%. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Ako Capital Llp still held 7,192,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ako Capital Llp reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 26.23%. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $621.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Ako Capital Llp still held 472,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AKO CAPITAL LLP. Also check out:

1. AKO CAPITAL LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. AKO CAPITAL LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AKO CAPITAL LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AKO CAPITAL LLP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider