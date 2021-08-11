Ako Capital Llp Buys Equifax Inc, Zoetis Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Under Armour Inc, eBay Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc

- New Purchases: PINS,
- Added Positions: EFX, ZTS, TMO, NKE, DEO, MCO, CLB,
- Reduced Positions: EBAY, ADBE, ALLE, BKNG, OTIS, LYFT, ANSS, ALC, MAR, FICO, RACE, EL,
- Sold Out: UAA, VRSK,
These are the top 5 holdings of AKO CAPITAL LLP
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 4,181,943 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 243,649 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 211,422 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 7,192,688 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.92%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 984,437 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.78%
Ako Capital Llp initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,553,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 197.17%. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $259.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,362,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 52.87%. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $198.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,432,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 33.78%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $540.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 984,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Nike Inc by 33.36%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,193,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 71.23%. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $199.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,282,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $380.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 953,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
Ako Capital Llp sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29.Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Ako Capital Llp sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.Reduced: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Ako Capital Llp reduced to a holding in eBay Inc by 22.92%. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Ako Capital Llp still held 7,192,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Ako Capital Llp reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 26.23%. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $621.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Ako Capital Llp still held 472,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.
