Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys CME Group Inc, BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys CME Group Inc, BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys CME Group Inc, BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ARK 3D Printing ETF, iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, JOYY Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owns 208 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonehage+fleming+financial+services+holdings+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 909,943 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 73,622 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 96,164 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 757,002 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 1,184,127 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.38 and $49.81, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK 3D Printing ETF (PRNT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.24, with an estimated average price of $38.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi (IRBO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi. The purchase prices were between $39.31 and $45.11, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $229.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 51,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $208.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 307,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 561.88%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $331.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $148.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 213.70%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 35.13%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $41.35.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd. Also check out:

1. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider