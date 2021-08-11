Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys CME Group Inc, BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

New Purchases: EWUS, MSI, PRNT, IRBO, F, PINS, REET, SWKS, BNDW, TTSH, IEUR, BBBY, MEAR, NIO, AQN, CRWD, RETA, SI, UPST, COIN, PATH, GTX, OGN, HERO, JETS, DE, BCE, BLDP, BMO, BA, CAE, CCL, LUMN, CVX, DHR, ZNGA, XOM, MFC, MSTR, NTRS, RCI, RY, DAL, APD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CME Group Inc, BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ARK 3D Printing ETF, iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, JOYY Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owns 208 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 909,943 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 73,622 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 96,164 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 757,002 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Nike Inc (NKE) - 1,184,127 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.38 and $49.81, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.24, with an estimated average price of $38.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi. The purchase prices were between $39.31 and $45.11, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $229.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 51,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $208.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 307,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 561.88%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $331.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $148.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 213.70%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 35.13%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $41.35.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.