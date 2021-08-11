Logo
Health Catalyst Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst”) ( HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,245,283 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $53.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Health Catalyst from the offering are expected to be approximately $225.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Health Catalyst. In addition, Health Catalyst has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 636,792 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are being offered by Health Catalyst. The offering is expected to close on or about August 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Evercore Group L.L.C. are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Piper Sandler & Co., SVB Leerink LLC, Canaccord Genuity LLC, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc., and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for this offering can be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at [email protected]; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at [email protected]

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations and is committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding the timing, size and completion of the public offering. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of the Company’s management as of the date of this release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect the Company’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:
Adam Brown
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
+1 (855) 309-6800
[email protected]

Health Catalyst Media Contact:
Amanda Hundt
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
+1 (575) 491-0974

