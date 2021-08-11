Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. Buys BP PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, PagSeguro Digital, Micron Technology Inc

- New Purchases: BP, ZIM, IACC, TBLA, IACB.U, ORA,
- Added Positions: AMZN, AAPL, MA, PYPL, MSFT, DE, SONY, VRNT, F, SEDG, FB, INMD, SPNS,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, MU, HD, BABA, FCX, SE, WDC, AMAT, NVMI, CHKP, WIX, ELLO,
- Sold Out: PAGS, CGNT, CGNT, CAMT,
These are the top 5 holdings of MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,686,128 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.65%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,736,885 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.84%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 112,235 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.98%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 846,074 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 111,148 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio.
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 8,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 966,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd (IACC)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd (IACB.U)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $80.81, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $67.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.98%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3320.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 112,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 3,686,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 61.05%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $367.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 612,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 50.38%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 746,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 43.70%. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,549,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $376.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 554,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11.Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85.Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Camtek Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $33.89.Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 49.39%. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.53%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. still held 1,180,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 25.93%. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. still held 1,754,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.33%. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $331.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. still held 539,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 23.96%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. still held 491,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Sea Ltd (SE)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 22.59%. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $296.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. still held 428,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.
