Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. Buys BP PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, PagSeguro Digital, Micron Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tel Aviv, L3, based Investment company Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys BP PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, PagSeguro Digital, Micron Technology Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/menora+mivtachim+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,686,128 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.65%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,736,885 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.84%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 112,235 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.98%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 846,074 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 111,148 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 8,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 966,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd (IACC)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd (IACB.U)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $80.81, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $67.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.98%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3320.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 112,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 3,686,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 61.05%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $367.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 612,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 50.38%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 746,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 43.70%. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,549,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $376.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 554,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Sold Out: Camtek Ltd (CAMT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Camtek Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 49.39%. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.53%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. still held 1,180,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 25.93%. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. still held 1,754,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.33%. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $331.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. still held 539,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 23.96%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. still held 491,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Sea Ltd (SE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 22.59%. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $296.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. still held 428,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.



