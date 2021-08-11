Logo
MCI Onehealth Announces Date of Its Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, today announced that its second quarter 2021 results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 will be released on Monday August 16, 2021 after the close of market.

MCI will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:30 pm (EDT) to discuss the financial results and progress towards its key strategic initiatives. The call will be hosted by Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, Chief Executive Officer; Scott Nirenberski, Chief Financial Officer and Fernando Massalin, Investor Relations. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:
Time:
Duration:		Monday August 16, 2021
5:30 pm (EDT)
60 minutes
Dial-in Canada/US:(833) 540-1153 (Toll-free)
(918) 922-6528 (International)
Conference Call ID:4586008
Webcast link:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h35jabsz

About MCI
MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves over 850,000 patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 400 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI is executing a strategy centered on acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.

For IR enquiries please contact:
Fernando Massalin | [email protected] | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 155

For media enquiries please contact:
Nolan Reeds | [email protected] | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 158

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward‐looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect MCI’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the timing of the release of MCI’s financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and the timing of its earnings call to discuss those results. The words “will”, “expanding”, “growing” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including the time required to prepare and file MCI’s second quarter results, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond MCI’s control, including execution risk, market risk, industry risk, the impact of general economic conditions and competition from other industry participants and stock market volatility, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, MCI does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Please review the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus of MCI dated December 29, 2020 and filed under the MCI’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for a more fulsome discussion of risk factors affecting the MCI.


MCI-Onehealth-Technologies-Inc.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

