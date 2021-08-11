Logo
RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors effective as of the closing of the Company’s initial public offering on August 3, 2021. The three appointments, including Robert (Bob) Palmisano, Robert Warner and Julie Andrews, joined directors J. Andy Corley, William J. Link, Ph.D., Juliet Tammenoms Bakker and Ron M. Kurtz, M.D. Concurrent with the new appointments, the Company announced the resignations of four long-serving board members Bruce Robertson, Ph.D., Daniel Schwartz, M.D., Christopher Cox, and Rick Wolfen.

“We are excited to welcome Bob, Robert and Julie to the RxSight Board of Directors as we move forward as a public company focused on improving patient vision after cataract surgery. Their shared values and collective expertise across commercial operations, finance and strategy will play a crucial guiding role in the next phase of growth for RxSight®,” said J. Andy Corley, Chair of the Board of Directors. “We also would like to thank Dr. Robertson, Dr. Schwartz, Mr. Cox and Mr. Wolfen, each of whom have been critical to the successful growth and transition of RxSight from a developmental stage company to commercial stage company that is now transforming cataract surgery by giving doctors and patients the ability to customize their vision to fit their needs.”

Mr. Palmisano served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Wright Medical Group, Inc. from 2011 to 2020, ev3 Inc. from 2008 to 2010, IntraLase Corp. from 2003 to 2007, and Summit Technology Inc. from 1997 to 2000. Mr. Palmisano serves as Chairman of the Board of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: PMGMU) and previously served as the Chairman of the Board of Avedro, Inc., and on the boards of directors of Wright Medical Group Inc., ev3 Inc., IntraLase Corp., Osteotech, Inc. and Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., all publicly held companies, and Bausch & Lomb, a privately held company. Mr. Palmisano holds a B.A. in Political Science from Providence College.

Mr. Warner served as President and General Manager of Alcon Vision Care Franchise from 2015 to 2018 and as President, Alcon U.S., and Canada from 2012 to 2015. Mr. Warner was a member of the Alcon Executive Leadership Team for over 10 years and led the Alcon transition from Nestle to Novartis majority ownership. Mr. Warner currently serves on the board of directors of two private medical device companies, i Lumen Scientific and as Chairman of EyeYon Medical, and is also a board member of GRACE, the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange. Mr. Warner holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Pace University and an MBA from Rutgers University.

Ms. Andrews served as Senior Vice President, Global Finance, as Chief Accounting Officer and in other leadership roles at Wright Medical Group, Inc. from 2012 to 2020. Prior to joining Wright Medical, Ms. Andrews spent 14 years at Medtronic, Inc., including serving as Vice President, Finance (Business Unit CFO) for Medtronic’s $3.5 billion Spine and Biologics business. Ms. Andrews is currently on the board of directors of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: PMGM), a healthcare focused special acquisition corporation and serves as the chair of its audit committee. Ms. Andrews received a BS in Accounting from Indiana University NW.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including improving patient vision after cataract surgery, with respect to the new board members providing a future guiding role to the growth of RxSight, the growth of RxSight and RxSight transforming cataract surgery. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The LAL now features ActivShield™ technology, a revolutionary UV protection layer built into the lens.

Investor contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406
[email protected]


