Cim, Llc Buys The Toro Co, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury, Sells Cerner Corp, Paycom Software Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp

Albany, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Toro Co, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury, Western Alliance Bancorp, Dynatrace Inc, sells Cerner Corp, Paycom Software Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp, McCormick Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cim, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cim, Llc owns 161 stocks with a total value of $615 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 14,173 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,083 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Nike Inc (NKE) - 137,124 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,633 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Facebook Inc (FB) - 62,801 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%

Cim, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $76.06. The stock is now traded at around $76.156200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 60,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $45.77, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 68,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 19,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $134.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35. The stock is now traded at around $225.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in The Toro Co by 89.34%. The purchase prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 172,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in A.O. Smith Corp by 96.24%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $71.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 35,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 250.39%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 59.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $217.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $156.94 and $200, with an estimated average price of $179.84.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Cim, Llc reduced to a holding in Cerner Corp by 97.66%. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Cim, Llc still held 2,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cim, Llc reduced to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 61.43%. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $296.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Cim, Llc still held 4,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.