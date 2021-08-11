Logo
Cim, Llc Buys The Toro Co, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury, Sells Cerner Corp, Paycom Software Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Albany, NY, based Investment company Cim, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Toro Co, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury, Western Alliance Bancorp, Dynatrace Inc, sells Cerner Corp, Paycom Software Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp, McCormick Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cim, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cim, Llc owns 161 stocks with a total value of $615 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CIM, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cim%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CIM, LLC
  1. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 14,173 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,083 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
  3. Nike Inc (NKE) - 137,124 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,633 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 62,801 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
New Purchase: FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $76.06. The stock is now traded at around $76.156200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 60,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $45.77, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 68,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 19,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $134.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35. The stock is now traded at around $225.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Toro Co (TTC)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in The Toro Co by 89.34%. The purchase prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 172,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in A.O. Smith Corp by 96.24%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $71.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 35,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 250.39%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 59.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $217.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.

Sold Out: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $156.94 and $200, with an estimated average price of $179.84.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Reduced: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Cim, Llc reduced to a holding in Cerner Corp by 97.66%. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Cim, Llc still held 2,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Cim, Llc reduced to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 61.43%. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $296.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Cim, Llc still held 4,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of CIM, LLC. Also check out:

1. CIM, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CIM, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CIM, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CIM, LLC keeps buying
