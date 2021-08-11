Ownership Capital B.V. Buys Abiomed Inc, ResMed Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Sells Visa Inc

New Purchases: ABMD, MRVI, DXCM,

ABMD, MRVI, DXCM, Added Positions: RMD, MKTX, INTU, EW, WDAY, MASI, PTC, TECH, TYL, PYPL, ILMN, VRSK, CSGP, BSX, MTD, APPF,

RMD, MKTX, INTU, EW, WDAY, MASI, PTC, TECH, TYL, PYPL, ILMN, VRSK, CSGP, BSX, MTD, APPF, Reduced Positions: ANSS, ICE, TW, MA,

ANSS, ICE, TW, MA, Sold Out: V,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Abiomed Inc, ResMed Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, DexCom Inc, sells Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ownership Capital B.V.. As of 2021Q2, Ownership Capital B.V. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $8.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ownership Capital B.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ownership+capital+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,867,842 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) - 1,307,678 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.80% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,115,345 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 4,905,616 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 1,414,795 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.2%

Ownership Capital B.V. initiated holding in Abiomed Inc. The purchase prices were between $262.71 and $351.17, with an estimated average price of $306.75. The stock is now traded at around $332.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 604,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ownership Capital B.V. initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,328,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ownership Capital B.V. initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $499.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 122,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ownership Capital B.V. added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 49.50%. The purchase prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68. The stock is now traded at around $275.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,341,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ownership Capital B.V. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.