Ownership Capital B.V. Buys Abiomed Inc, ResMed Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Sells Visa Inc

- New Purchases: ABMD, MRVI, DXCM,
- Added Positions: RMD, MKTX, INTU, EW, WDAY, MASI, PTC, TECH, TYL, PYPL, ILMN, VRSK, CSGP, BSX, MTD, APPF,
- Reduced Positions: ANSS, ICE, TW, MA,
- Sold Out: V,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ownership Capital B.V.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,867,842 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
- MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) - 1,307,678 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.80%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,115,345 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 4,905,616 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 1,414,795 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.2%
Ownership Capital B.V. initiated holding in Abiomed Inc. The purchase prices were between $262.71 and $351.17, with an estimated average price of $306.75. The stock is now traded at around $332.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 604,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)
Ownership Capital B.V. initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,328,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Ownership Capital B.V. initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $499.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 122,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Ownership Capital B.V. added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 49.50%. The purchase prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68. The stock is now traded at around $275.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,341,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Ownership Capital B.V. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.
