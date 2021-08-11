Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Graham Holdings Co, Mondelez International Inc, Sells Newmont Corp

New Purchases: MDLZ, BNTX, DBTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Graham Holdings Co, Mondelez International Inc, BioNTech SE, Decibel Therapeutics Inc, sells Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 144,400 shares, 23.79% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,300 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 519,500 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 49,176 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 2,253,861 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29%

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 69,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $416.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. initiated holding in Decibel Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.39 and $11.51, with an estimated average price of $8.9. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 159,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 97.80%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $614.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 117,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 68.52%. The purchase prices were between $562.44 and $677.05, with an estimated average price of $642.33. The stock is now traded at around $630.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 23,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. reduced to a holding in Newmont Corp by 44.59%. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. still held 72,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.