Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Graham Holdings Co, Mondelez International Inc, Sells Newmont Corp

For the details of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bronte+capital+management+pty+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 144,400 shares, 23.79% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,300 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 519,500 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 49,176 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 2,253,861 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29%
Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 69,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $416.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Decibel Therapeutics Inc (DBTX)
Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. initiated holding in Decibel Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.39 and $11.51, with an estimated average price of $8.9. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 159,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 97.80%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $614.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 117,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)
Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 68.52%. The purchase prices were between $562.44 and $677.05, with an estimated average price of $642.33. The stock is now traded at around $630.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 23,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. reduced to a holding in Newmont Corp by 44.59%. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. still held 72,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment