CIF Asset Management Ltd Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Zepp Health Corp, Sells So-Young International Inc

- PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ) - 5,518,300 shares, 48.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 447,800 shares, 20.40% of the total portfolio.
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 100,300 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 472,300 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 20,500 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.82%
CIF Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.18%. The holding were 5,518,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
CIF Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 472,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zepp Health Corp (ZEPP)
CIF Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Zepp Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: So-Young International Inc (SY)
CIF Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in So-Young International Inc. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.24.
