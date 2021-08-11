Alcon to Launch TOTAL30 as the First-and-Only Monthly Replacement, Water Gradient Contact Lens

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced plans to launch TOTAL30®, the first-and-only monthly replacement, Water Gradient lens that feels like nothing, even on day 30.1 Using Alcon’s proprietary Water Gradient material first introduced with DAILIES TOTAL1® contact lenses, TOTAL30 delivers a premium wearing experience for reusable contact lens wearers. Reusable lenses account for an estimated 45% of the $9 billion global contact lens market.2

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810006016/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We are incredibly proud to expand our TOTAL® brand with TOTAL30, the newest member of the Water Gradient family, designed for reusable lens wearers,” said Andy Pawson, President and General Manager of the Global Vision Care Franchise at Alcon. “While daily disposable contact lenses remain appealing to many lens wearers, approximately two-thirds of contact lens wearers globally choose reusable lenses.3 Despite this preference, innovation within the reusable lens segment has lagged behind daily disposables over the past 10 years. Today, we change that by delivering a reusable lens with a Water Gradient surface that remains durable for a full 30 days to help people see brilliantly.” 4, 5

TOTAL30 lenses are clinically shown to feel like nothing, even on day 30,giving contact lens wearers an ultimate wearing experience in a reusable lens.1 Studies show that comfort plays a critical role in the lens-wearing experience and brand loyalty of contact lens wearers.6 Alcon capitalized on its proprietary Water Gradient contact lens material to provide a reusable lens that approaches 100% water at the surface, so all that touches the eye is a gentle cushion of moisture.7, 8* Considering many new wearers start their contact lens journey in a reusable lens, TOTAL30 provides patients with their first introduction to the exceptional comfort of Water Gradient material.

“In my experience, some reusable contact lens wearers think discomfort is the norm with lenses and attribute this to the 30-day wear cycle,”said Pamela Lowe, O.D., Professional Eye Care Center, Illinois.** “With TOTAL30, I now have a go-to lens for my patients who prefer reusable lenses and a premium wearing experience all month long. There is no longer a comfort compromise!”

The reusable, Water Gradient design of TOTAL30 is made possible by the introduction of new biomimetic CELLIGENT™ Technology. CELLIGENT combines a biomimetic surface and a unique lens chemistry to help resist bacteria and lipid deposits. 9-12 The lens features an inherently lubricious surface that is as soft as the human cornea.5 The Water Gradient surface of TOTAL30 is durable and remains intact during a full month of wear with daily cleaning, disinfecting and storing.4,5 The lens is compatible with all lens care solutions.

TOTAL30 sphere will be commercially available in the U.S. beginning in September 2021. In Europe, TOTAL30 will be rolled out to a limited number of countries in 2021, with full commercial availability in early 2022.

Please see product instructions for full wear, care and safety information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “commitment,” “look forward,” “maintain,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

*Based on in vitro measurements of unworn lenses.

**Dr. Lowe is a paid Alcon consultant.

References

In a clinical study wherein patients (n=66) used CLEAR CARE® solution for nightly cleaning, disinfecting, and storing; Alcon data on file, 2021. Internal Estimates. Internal Estimates. Surface property analysis of lehfilcon A lenses out of pack and after 30 days of wear; Alcon data on file, 2020. Surface observations of lehfilcon A contact lens and human cornea using scanning transmissions electron microscopy; Alcon data on file, 2020. Schnider C. Evaluating Monthly Replacement CL Patient Satisfaction. Abstract and lecture presented at the American Academy of Optometry Conference 2016, Orlando, FL. In vitro analysis of lehfilcon A contact lenses outermost surface softness and correlation with water content; Alcon data on file, 2021. In vitro analysis of lens oxygen permeability, water content, and surface imaging; Alcon data on file, 2021. Ishihara K, Fukazawa K, Sharma V, Liang S, et al. Antifouling silicone hydrogel contact lenses with a bioinspired 2-methacryloyloxyethyl phosphorylcholine polymer surface. ACS Omega. 2021;6:7058-7067. In vitro evaluation of bacterial adherence in commercial lenses: Alcon data on file, 2020. In vitro evaluation of bacterial biofilm in commercial lenses: Alcon data on file, 2020. In vitro evaluation of lipid deposition for lehfilcon A and commercial lenses using 3D confocal imaging; Alcon data on file, 2021.

Connect with us on

Facebook+%0A

LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810006016/en/